MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,627 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of MannKind worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

