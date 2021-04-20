ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.97

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.97 and last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 2283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

