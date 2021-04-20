ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q2 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.36-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.36-$1.44 EPS.

MAN stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.86. 2,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.64.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

