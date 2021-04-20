Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,289,658 shares.The stock last traded at $21.30 and had previously closed at $21.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,372,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,877,000 after buying an additional 3,463,039 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after buying an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

