Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.35.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded down C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 887,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,586. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.33.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

