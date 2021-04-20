Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.35.

MFC stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.64. 887,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.33. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

