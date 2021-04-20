MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $39.38 million and $158,064.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00269077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.00895202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.00622101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.43 or 0.91848930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.