MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches Market Cap of $41.16 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.16 million and approximately $94,759.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00062857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.66 or 0.00280594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.48 or 0.00988630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00654186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,033.19 or 0.99726626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.