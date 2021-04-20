Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.34

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.34 and traded as high as C$28.18. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$28.06, with a volume of 743,158 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MFI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.84.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.33%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

