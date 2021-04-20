Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marimaca Copper stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 1,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55. Marimaca Copper has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. It principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

