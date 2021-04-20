Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Down to $16.46

Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $16.01. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $544.58 million, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 205.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter worth $884,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the third quarter worth $295,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the period. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

