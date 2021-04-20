Marketfield Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for about 2.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.