Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 83,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 246,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

