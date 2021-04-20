Marketfield Asset Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,366 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE RIO opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $92.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

