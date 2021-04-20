Marketfield Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,783 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises about 2.3% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

