Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for approximately 2.5% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $1,386,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Lennar by 19.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Lennar by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $2,838,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

NYSE LEN opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

