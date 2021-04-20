Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.01. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

