Marketfield Asset Management LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.1% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

