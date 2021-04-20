Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 135.92 ($1.78).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 157.90 ($2.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.40. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -18.83.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

