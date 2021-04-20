Marlin Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $119.45 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00061404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00276828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.78 or 0.00930076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,441.83 or 0.99780999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00638301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

