Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MMC opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $128.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.35.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

