Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.26% of Masimo worth $32,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

Masimo stock opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $194.30 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.94.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

