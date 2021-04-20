Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $156.48 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.84 or 0.00028282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $156.48 million and approximately $72.89 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00093803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.00644184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00049801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,880,751 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

