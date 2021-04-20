Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Trimmed by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $5.58 on Tuesday, reaching $376.58. 42,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $374.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

