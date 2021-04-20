Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. Approximately 5,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,146,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

