Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.02 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and $1.60 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0981 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.99 or 0.00479545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.