Matson (MATX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Matson’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $317,189 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.