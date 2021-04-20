Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Mattel worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 6,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1,807.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 1,050,652 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,003,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,009,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,084.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

