Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 939 ($12.27) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

LON MTW opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 692.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 706.60. The company has a market capitalization of £211.04 million and a P/E ratio of 20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 800 ($10.45).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

