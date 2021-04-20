Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 939 ($12.27) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of £211.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. Mattioli Woods has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 692.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 706.60.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

