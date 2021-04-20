MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $130,877.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,790.53 or 1.00235550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00036681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.97 or 0.00585653 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.96 or 0.00380815 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.96 or 0.00880284 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00137407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003607 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

