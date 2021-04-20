Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $94.92. 3,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $95.73. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

