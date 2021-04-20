Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Shares Up 0.1%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.48 and last traded at $215.48. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.22.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNHFF)

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from recovered paper, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

