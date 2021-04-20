MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.84

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.85 ($0.09). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 40,113 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.76.

About MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

