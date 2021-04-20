McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,808 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $24.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Get McAfee alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.