MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.61

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.61 and traded as high as C$17.25. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.24, with a volume of 37,030 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.61.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
