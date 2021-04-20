MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.61

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.61 and traded as high as C$17.25. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.24, with a volume of 37,030 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.93 million and a PE ratio of 9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.61.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Sutherland purchased 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,504.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,844,161 shares in the company, valued at C$30,447,098.11.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

