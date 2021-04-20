McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. 20,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,402. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

