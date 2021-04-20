McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.72 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.