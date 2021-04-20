McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.10. 45,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its 200 day moving average is $216.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

