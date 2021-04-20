Mchain (MAR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $63.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded 52.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $66,152.48 and $63.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006094 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 60,486,950 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

