MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Shares Down 47.8%

Shares of MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) were down 47.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 58,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 32,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.49.

MCX Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corporation provides customer experience management solutions in the United States. It develops and delivers consulting and professional services that are designed to help corporations enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers.

