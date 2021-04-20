Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $154.70

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.70 ($2.02) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.58), with a volume of 43,233 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £218.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13.

Mears Group Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

