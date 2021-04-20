Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Shares Down 14.4%

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) shares fell 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GETVF)

Mediaset EspaÃ±a ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the free-to-air television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audio-visual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.