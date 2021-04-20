MedicCoin Achieves Market Cap of $84,119.59 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $84,119.59 and $87.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00055388 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

