Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.28

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.28 and last traded at $127.01, with a volume of 17374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.13.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

