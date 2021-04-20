Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,123. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $126.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $171.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

