MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,135.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 288.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and $20,135.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00281689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.31 or 0.00987592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.79 or 0.00666002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,029.85 or 1.00368595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

