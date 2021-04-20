megaBONK Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $140,103.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00067415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00092184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.12 or 0.00638227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

