MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading 3.2% Higher

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.76. 1,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 112,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

