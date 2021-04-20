Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLSPF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

